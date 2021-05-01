Amon (AMN) Market Cap Hits $6.06 Million

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Amon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Amon has a total market capitalization of $6.06 million and approximately $26,618.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded up 46.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Amon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00071181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $496.96 or 0.00859838 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00066334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00049595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00095901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon (AMN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.