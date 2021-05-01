Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.19). Amyris posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $79.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million.

AMRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.87.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Amyris by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,452,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after buying an additional 489,364 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,919,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Amyris by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,293,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 36,459 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 167,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $14.56. 2,131,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,017,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amyris (AMRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.