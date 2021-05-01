Analysts Anticipate Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will announce sales of $80.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.30 million to $88.00 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $183.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $316.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.98 million to $370.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $350.53 million, with estimates ranging from $329.00 million to $385.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $77.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BSM shares. TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BSM opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 60.34%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

