Analysts Anticipate CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $302.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to post sales of $302.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $304.00 million. CMC Materials reported sales of $284.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CMC Materials.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CMC Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CMC Materials by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CMC Materials by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CMC Materials by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CCMP opened at $183.43 on Friday. CMC Materials has a fifty-two week low of $112.92 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.18 and a 200-day moving average of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMC Materials (CCMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.