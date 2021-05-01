Analysts Anticipate Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.27. Gildan Activewear posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.69 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIL shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIL. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

GIL opened at $34.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

