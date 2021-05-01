Analysts Anticipate Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.27. Gildan Activewear posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gildan Activewear.
Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.69 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIL. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.
GIL opened at $34.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
