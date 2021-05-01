Analysts Anticipate J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will post $306.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $291.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $315.50 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $214.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $164.61 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $169.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.28 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

