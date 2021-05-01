Analysts Anticipate Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Brokerages predict that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Medallion Financial posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.85 million. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MFIN. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medallion Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,046,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 57,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,032. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $214.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.73.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

