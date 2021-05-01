Analysts Anticipate Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to Announce -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.41). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pluristem Therapeutics.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. 592,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,787. Pluristem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

