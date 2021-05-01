Analysts Expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accuray’s earnings. Accuray also reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accuray will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Accuray.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $97.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.85 million. Accuray had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities started coverage on Accuray in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. 764,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,500. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $436.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 2.06. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,484.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Accuray by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,647,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,890,000 after acquiring an additional 814,053 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 1,975,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,891,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,374,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 775,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 104,964 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

