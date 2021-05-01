Analysts Expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Post $0.80 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.75. Cathay General Bancorp reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

CATY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:CATY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,345. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 687.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

