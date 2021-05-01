Analysts Expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Navigator posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Navigator by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Navigator during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. 66.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVGS stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.57. 85,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,188. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42. Navigator has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $590.92 million, a P/E ratio of -96.09 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navigator (NVGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.