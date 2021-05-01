Analysts Expect STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.44. STMicroelectronics posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 310%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover STMicroelectronics.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

STM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $37.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

