Anchor Neural World (ANW) Price Tops $0.12

Anchor Neural World (CURRENCY:ANW) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Anchor Neural World coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Anchor Neural World has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar. Anchor Neural World has a market cap of $32.90 million and $34.60 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anchor Neural World Profile

Anchor Neural World (CRYPTO:ANW) is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. Anchor Neural World’s official website is an-va.com . Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation . The official message board for Anchor Neural World is medium.com/anwfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

Anchor Neural World Coin Trading

