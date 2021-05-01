Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Andes Gold stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Andes Gold has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

Get Andes Gold alerts:

Andes Gold Company Profile

Andes Gold Corporation engages in the development and production of gold assets in South America. The company, through its subsidiary, Compania Minera Pl. S.A, holds interest in the Miranda Alto, a gold mining and exploration concession located in the cantons of Zaruma and Portovelo, province of El Oro, southern Ecuador.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Andes Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andes Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.