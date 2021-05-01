AnimalGo Price Hits $0.0112 on Exchanges (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One AnimalGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. AnimalGo has a total market cap of $10.80 million and $428,753.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00019656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $492.93 or 0.00859559 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00066497 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00095884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00048521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io . AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnimalGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnimalGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

