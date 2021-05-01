AnRKey X ($ANRX) Price Up 18.7% This Week

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. One AnRKey X coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. AnRKey X has a total market capitalization of $11.54 million and approximately $258,552.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AnRKey X has traded up 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AnRKey X alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00063469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.56 or 0.00284431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.46 or 0.01127569 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00025849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.55 or 0.00717506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,659.85 or 0.99752644 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AnRKey X Coin Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,283,948 coins. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io . The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here

AnRKey X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnRKey X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnRKey X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AnRKey X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnRKey X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.