Antiample Market Capitalization Hits $1.44 Million (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, Antiample has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar. Antiample has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $308.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Antiample coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Antiample Profile

XAMP is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

