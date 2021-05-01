AntiMatter Market Capitalization Achieves $20.32 Million (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $20.32 million and $3.32 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00003759 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AntiMatter

MATTER is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

