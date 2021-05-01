Anyswap (ANY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.90 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for $4.22 or 0.00007450 BTC on popular exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $78.72 million and $1.90 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded up 136.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00063545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.86 or 0.00281990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $639.78 or 0.01128557 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00025756 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.42 or 0.00711616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,640.09 or 0.99911413 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

