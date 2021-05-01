Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Shares Acquired by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management grew its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) by 846.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514,804 shares during the period. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital accounts for 2.0% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tuttle Tactical Management owned about 0.56% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APSG. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,262,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 4th quarter worth $2,263,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 4th quarter worth $4,284,000.

Shares of NYSE:APSG opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

