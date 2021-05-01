Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is MTM Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

MTM Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,571 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,832 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.0% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.49.

AAPL opened at $131.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

