Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.4% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Apple by 307.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 43,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 32,962 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Apple by 284.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,724,390,000 after buying an additional 11,030,352 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Apple by 327.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 182,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,130,000 after purchasing an additional 139,789 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3,667.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 282,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,713,000 after purchasing an additional 274,974 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $131.46 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.24 and a 200-day moving average of $125.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.49.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

