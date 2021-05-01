Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,272 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.3% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. United Bank grew its position in shares of Apple by 307.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 43,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 32,962 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Apple by 284.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,724,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030,352 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Apple by 327.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 182,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after purchasing an additional 139,789 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 3,667.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 282,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,713,000 after acquiring an additional 274,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.49.

AAPL stock opened at $131.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.24 and a 200-day moving average of $125.77. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.