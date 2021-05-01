Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lifted by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 18.2% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.49.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.24 and a 200 day moving average of $125.77. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

