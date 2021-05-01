Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Reduced by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,549 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.8% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $62,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Apple by 284.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,724,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030,352 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Apple by 267.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,810,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,136,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142,024 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.46 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.49.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

