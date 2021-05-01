Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541,664 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,967 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $72,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 12,486.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $146,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $132.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.97. The stock has a market cap of $121.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

