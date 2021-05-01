AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 359.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,045 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.21% of AptarGroup worth $19,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $150.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.11 and a fifty-two week high of $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.11 and a 200 day moving average of $134.43.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. Analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.48%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,688.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

