Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,849 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.51% of Aptinyx worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 5,066.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Aptinyx by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptinyx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. Aptinyx Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $6.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptinyx Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

