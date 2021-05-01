APY.Finance Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. APY.Finance has a market cap of $33.54 million and $1.55 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00063469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.56 or 0.00284431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $640.46 or 0.01127569 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00025849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.55 or 0.00717506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,659.85 or 0.99752644 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,694,291 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

