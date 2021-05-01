Arcblock Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 1st. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $22.73 million and approximately $8.79 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00070725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00019949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.88 or 0.00869504 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00067142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00049919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00096125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

