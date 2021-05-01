Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the March 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

ARCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcos Dorados currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

ARCO opened at $5.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $5.93.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $607.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,885,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,994,000 after buying an additional 76,568 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,060,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after buying an additional 495,588 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 642.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 459,641 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 299,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

