ArdCoin Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last Week (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 1st. One ArdCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0860 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ArdCoin has a total market capitalization of $23.88 million and approximately $91,825.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00071252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00019713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.64 or 0.00863764 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00065061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00095861 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00048238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ArdCoin is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

