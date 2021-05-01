Arion Price Tops $0.0075 on Major Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Arion coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a market capitalization of $104,278.99 and approximately $7.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arion has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00063955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.72 or 0.00285001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $646.73 or 0.01118956 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00026823 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.79 or 0.00726318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,748.51 or 0.99915441 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,876,078 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

