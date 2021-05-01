Ark (ARK) Achieves Market Cap of $268.26 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $268.26 million and $4.07 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for $2.08 or 0.00003596 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011473 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000926 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 156,991,874 coins and its circulating supply is 128,870,977 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

