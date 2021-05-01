ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC decreased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Usca Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Usca Ria LLC owned 0.07% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $15,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,452,000 after acquiring an additional 873,411 shares during the period. Park Capital Group bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,440,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,107,000 after purchasing an additional 563,382 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 308,237 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3,526.2% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 258,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,141,000 after purchasing an additional 251,063 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $120.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.66. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

