Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 20,143 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) by 22,135.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.40% of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,321,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the fourth quarter worth $277,000.

NYSEARCA EUSA opened at $82.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $82.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.78 and its 200 day moving average is $73.31.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

