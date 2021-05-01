Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,242 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $135.98 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $136.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.69.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

