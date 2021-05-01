Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,242 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,581,000 after buying an additional 2,691,480 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $92,916,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV opened at $135.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $136.86.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.