Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 5,053 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 147.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $203.86 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $205.77. The company has a market cap of $176.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.56 and a 200-day moving average of $166.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.