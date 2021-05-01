Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 860 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,726 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

NYSE CRM opened at $230.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $155.08 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

