Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,452,000 after buying an additional 873,411 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after purchasing an additional 563,382 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after buying an additional 308,237 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 894,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,389,000 after buying an additional 65,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $89,440,000.

ARKK opened at $120.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.66. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

