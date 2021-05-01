Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,560 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1,005.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.