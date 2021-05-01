Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,298 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,756 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.66.

F stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

