Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 29,220 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1,852.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 1.0% during the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 384,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 23,249 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,255,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $11,872,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $45.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.