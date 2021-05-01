Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 36,687 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 4,852.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,687 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $167,833,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,878,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,155 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.59. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. Research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

