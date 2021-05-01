Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 962 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $120.77 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.66.

