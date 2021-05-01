Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 9,871 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,871 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.4% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 16,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 72,754 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,015,926 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,076,000 after buying an additional 107,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.84. The stock has a market cap of $239.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

