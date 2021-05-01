Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,924 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 503.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $42.40 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $33.22 and a 52 week high of $42.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average is $40.24.

