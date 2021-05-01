Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,821 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in FedEx by 2,928.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,321 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in FedEx by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $1,947,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $290.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.89 and its 200 day moving average is $270.08. The company has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Raymond James increased their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

