Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% during the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 689,469 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $51,869,000 after acquiring an additional 24,968 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 9,839 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 44,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

